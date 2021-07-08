Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBIO. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of CBIO opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

