Centiva Capital LP Buys 5,851 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 222.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,443 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

