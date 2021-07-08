Centiva Capital LP Increases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

