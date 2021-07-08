Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 186,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Semtech stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.