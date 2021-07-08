Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 120,000 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEGAU. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $109,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $398,000.

NASDAQ LEGAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

