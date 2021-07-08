Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.04 Million Position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUCR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 1,807.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EUCR opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.