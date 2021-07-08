Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.18 Million Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000.

NASDAQ:FRWAU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

