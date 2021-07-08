Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Societe Generale upgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrica in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

CPYYY opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

