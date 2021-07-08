Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Societe Generale upgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrica in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

CPYYY opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

