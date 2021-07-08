ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $21.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

