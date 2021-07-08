Charles B. Bernicker Sells 550,000 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.76.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $36,175,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BTRS
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
