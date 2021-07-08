Charles B. Bernicker Sells 550,000 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $36,175,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.