Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 447.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

