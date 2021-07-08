Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $575.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.24.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $742.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $520.67 and a fifty-two week high of $743.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $694.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

