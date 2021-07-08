ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $295,003.71

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $295,003.71 and $19,358.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00163059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.19 or 0.99064566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.08 or 0.00939500 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.