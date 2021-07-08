Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Chewy by 70.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Chewy by 37.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.62. The company had a trading volume of 241,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,507. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,010.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.