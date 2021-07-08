Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHMA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CHMA opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $253.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 624,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

