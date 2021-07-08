China Renaissance Securities Raises I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $102.98

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at China Renaissance Securities from $78.91 to $102.98 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth $17,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 1,193,425.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.