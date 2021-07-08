Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $14.69

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $14.29. Chindata Group shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 5,169 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -278.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,824,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,196,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
