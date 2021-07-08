Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $14.69

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $14.29. Chindata Group shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 5,169 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -278.60.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,824,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,196,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

