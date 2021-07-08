Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLWS opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

