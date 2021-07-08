Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $281,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $256,365.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 1,170,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,540.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 333.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5,218.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $1,503,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

