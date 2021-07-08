Chronologic (DAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,869.96

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $162,869.96 and $128.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00901316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005269 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,760 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

