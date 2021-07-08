Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Declares GBX 6.70 Dividend

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Churchill China stock opened at GBX 1,730 ($22.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.50. Churchill China has a 52-week low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,650.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Churchill China news, insider David M. O’Connor bought 1,901 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, with a total value of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

