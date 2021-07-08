CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $545,000 Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,280.53.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,922,975 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $959.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,054.66. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $578.02 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

