CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Macy’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE M opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

