CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,379,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

