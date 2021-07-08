CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

