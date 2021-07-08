CIBC Reaffirms NA Rating for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$49.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKI. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.73.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$38.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.82. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.96.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

