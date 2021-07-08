Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $23,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after acquiring an additional 788,447 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $20,778,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

CNK opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.