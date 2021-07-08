CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s merger deal with First Citizens BancShares will create one of the largest banks in the United States, in terms of total assets. However, elevated operating costs, mainly owing to investments in technology, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Worsening credit quality is expected to hamper CIT Group's financials. Further, sluggish growth in industries, wherein the company provides finance, might hamper performance. Nevertheless, the company's efforts to diversify revenue sources, strategic restructuring initiatives and a strong balance sheet are expected to further support growth.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.53. 3,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

