Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,067 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.