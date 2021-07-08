Citigroup Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 794.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA THD opened at $76.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $83.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09.

