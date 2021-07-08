Citigroup Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEARCA:QMJ opened at $67.73 on Thursday. Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31.

