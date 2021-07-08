Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,685,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 552.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 203,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after buying an additional 134,596 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

