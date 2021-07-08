Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on C. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

