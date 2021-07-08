Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 93 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Humana were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

HUM stock opened at $457.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

