Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,435.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $811.97 and a one year high of $1,436.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,314.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

