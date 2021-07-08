Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 10,385 VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

VBIV opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

