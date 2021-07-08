Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,157 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.