Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.