Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 180,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 112,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

