Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $206,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.53. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

