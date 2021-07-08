Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $221,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.