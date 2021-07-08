Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,634. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 in the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

