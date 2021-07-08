Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

CLSD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 27,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $302.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.44.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

