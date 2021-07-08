Cleveland BioLabs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,526 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,275% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth about $194,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.