CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 206.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,513 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.42. 22,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,991. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

