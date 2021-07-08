CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.35. 19,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,923,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

