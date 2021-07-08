Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

