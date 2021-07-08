Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
