Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,603 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.