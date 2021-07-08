Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 58,201 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,201 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $59.90 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.