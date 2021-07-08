Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 75,149 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,607,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,149 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 323,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 87,535 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 627,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 299,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

EPD opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.